SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry

((Source: Pixabay))
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Earthquakes are nothing new for the South Carolina Lowcountry, but having three in one day is a little concerning to the general public.

Most are of a magnitude of one or two on the Richter scale. The third earthquake recorded near West Ashley Monday evening around 6:21pm was a 3.5. That is still a small earthquake but a little larger than normal. Many took to social media saying they were afraid of a big one on the horizon.

Thomas L. Pratt, Ph.D. a research geophysicist with the United States Geological Survey told WTOC, “You’re right in the sense that before the 1886 earthquake and the days before that there were a number of small earthquakes near Summerville, SC that in hindsight were foreshocks. So we can’t eliminate the possibility that these are foreshocks; it’s just incredibly unlikely because we get earthquakes out there all the time, so there’s no reason to think it’s anything leading up to a bigger one, but we can’t eliminate that chance either.”

Pratt admits there’s no way to predict earthquakes and how large they may be, but believes an earthquake with magnitude near seven like the 1886 Charleston earthquake is not likely.

“As far as we can tell, there’s fairly large earthquakes in the Charleston area about 5-600 years between them, and the last one was 1886. So, there’s no reason to believe there’s another one imminent; at the same time, we don’t that. We can’t predict them. This small seismicity like this, this small earthquake, these are fairly normal out there, so it’s expected you’ll see more of these,” said Pratt.

The 1886 earthquake was the largest recorded earthquake in the history of the southeastern United States; Savannah had nearly 300 structural damage reports. It was felt as far north as New York.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Staying warm through this weekend, wet weather next week
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of...
Orangeburg’s public safety chief announces retirement
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the...
The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began
Left: 44-year-old Adrian Paul Vancleave; Right: 4-year-old Lincoln Paul Vancleave
Lincoln County authorities search for missing father, 4-year-old son