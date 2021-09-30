SkyView
Scammer using Orangeburg County deputy’s name

(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a scam has resurfaced that uses an officer’s name to scare residents out of money.

“We had this same thing going around at the end of August,” Ravenell said in a release. “Now, a month later, it’s back but with a different officer.”

In the scam, a caller claims uses the name of a genuine Orangeburg County deputy to demand money. Last month the caller used Lt. James Shumpert’s name, but this month the caller is saying he’s Lt. Dexter Ladson.

The caller claims he can make a warrant “go away” if the victim makes a payment over the phone.

A warrant cannot be made to “go away” by making a payment over the phone.

If anyone receives such a call, they are urged not to give any personal information or money to the caller. Instead, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

