SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional.

Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they want to mandate masks or not, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

The ruling also states: “As we held in City of Columbia, Proviso 1.108 prohibits the School District from using funds appropriated or authorized under the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act to announce or enforce a mask mandate in its K-12 schools. We do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”

SC Supreme Court rules proviso on mask mandates in schools is constitutional. @EducationSC guidance from yesterday still stands

“We decline to give the School District advisory guidance as to its options and obligations regarding virtual education” https://t.co/dsXG0PTHXw — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) September 30, 2021

