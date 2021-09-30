SkyView
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional

Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they...
Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they want to mandate masks or not, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional.

Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they want to mandate masks or not, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

RELATED STORY | Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

The ruling also states: “As we held in City of Columbia, Proviso 1.108 prohibits the School District from using funds appropriated or authorized under the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act to announce or enforce a mask mandate in its K-12 schools. We do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”

