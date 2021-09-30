The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

This article has 335 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 40 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rolling Stones will be at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night in what will be the first concert at the stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Like many artists, the legendary band postponed their 2020 tour dates because of the pandemic, including here in Charlotte. That means some fans have been waiting for more than a year to see the band live in person.

As the pandemic continues safety is a priority, and guests and staff are being reminded they will be required to mask up in the indoor spaces.

Stadium officials have also assured the public that they’ve worked hard to enhance cleaning, and also make sure they have those hand sanitizing stations on hand along with the fact that all entry to the stadium will now be through mobile tickets. They are also asking everyone to stay home if they are sick.

A reminder for those who want to bring a bag into the stadium, it has to be clear.

There will also be many road closures in uptown Charlotte because of the concert, so if drivers want to avoid driving around the stadium, rideshare drop-off and pick-up are at Third and Church Street next to Romare Bearden Park.

Early Thursday morning, South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard was already closed.

Several other portions of South Mint Street will close Thursday morning, and later in the evening.

Starting at 9 a.m., Graham and Stonewall streets will close between MLK Boulevard and Church Street. Then at 5:30 p.m., the westbound lane of Morehead Street between South Tryon Street and Interstate 77 will close until midnight.

For those wondering if tickets are still available, a check of Ticketmaster Thursday morning showed there are many.

The cheapest will cost about $78 with fees. For those looking for the best seats, there are some listed for more than $2,300. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.