SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland Two teachers react after federal judge’s ruling on masks goes into effect

Richland Two teachers react after federal judge’s ruling on masks goes into effect
Richland Two teachers react after federal judge’s ruling on masks goes into effect(WVLT)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday was the first day of the mask mandate in the Richland Two School District after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban on mandates.

Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary students were wearing their masks even during parent pick up.

Sherry Blevins, a special education teacher, said wearing a mask makes her feel better about not infecting the students, and that the first day of mandatory masks went much smoother than she imagined.

“We had 98 percent in my class prior to mandate so just a matter of a couple kids not doing it,” Blevins said.

The principal started off the day with a positive message on how to properly wear your mask. If the students didn’t have one, Blevins said the teachers provided a mask for them.

Some parents said they were glad masks were mandatory.

“I feel they should do it since they haven’t been vaccinated so they need some kind of protection for them,” parent Vicky Lewis said.

Others wish they had a choice in the matter.

“Basically you should do it by your choice not because you have to now,” parent Tadijah Andrew said.

One parent said she hopes the mask mandate lasts through the end of the year.

Blevins said that parents with children who don’t enjoy wearing masks can get them something with characters on it to make wearing it more appealing.

There has been no official word from the school district on how long the mask mandate will be in effect.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

Tuesday’s Federal ruling still stands meaning schools still have the right to choose if they...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
SC State security network back online
LR5 holds virtual forum, discusses federal ruling on proviso
LR5 holds virtual forum, discusses federal ruling on proviso