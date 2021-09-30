Richland Two teachers react after federal judge’s ruling on masks goes into effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday was the first day of the mask mandate in the Richland Two School District after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban on mandates.

Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary students were wearing their masks even during parent pick up.

Sherry Blevins, a special education teacher, said wearing a mask makes her feel better about not infecting the students, and that the first day of mandatory masks went much smoother than she imagined.

“We had 98 percent in my class prior to mandate so just a matter of a couple kids not doing it,” Blevins said.

The principal started off the day with a positive message on how to properly wear your mask. If the students didn’t have one, Blevins said the teachers provided a mask for them.

Some parents said they were glad masks were mandatory.

“I feel they should do it since they haven’t been vaccinated so they need some kind of protection for them,” parent Vicky Lewis said.

Others wish they had a choice in the matter.

“Basically you should do it by your choice not because you have to now,” parent Tadijah Andrew said.

One parent said she hopes the mask mandate lasts through the end of the year.

Blevins said that parents with children who don’t enjoy wearing masks can get them something with characters on it to make wearing it more appealing.

There has been no official word from the school district on how long the mask mandate will be in effect.

