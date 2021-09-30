SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Orangeburg’s public safety chief announces retirement

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of...
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams (left) is retiring after 35 years of service. Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin (right) will serve as interim director beginning Friday.(City of Orangeburg via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced his retirement Wednesday night.

Chief Mike Adams is stepping down after 35 years of service, he announced at a city meeting.

Former Columbia Police Chief Dr. Charles Austin will serve as interim chief for the department beginning on Friday.

The department is one of only three Public Safety Departments in the State of South Carolina, which has earned national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., its website states.

The department’s fire district serves more than eighty-seven square miles of the Greater Orangeburg area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the...
The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began
Seismologist discusses recent earthquakes in Lowcountry
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Staying warm through this weekend, wet weather next week