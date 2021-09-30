Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County middle school girl is recovering after she was knocked off her feet by a deer.

It happened while the girl was running at full speed during a cross country meet at Delta College on Saturday.

The girl’s father says she suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion, taking her off the trails for the next few weeks. But the young girl says she won’t let this slow her down.

Madison and Maegan Sylvester have been attached at the hip since birth. The sisters are even on the cross country team together and were together this past Saturday at a team meet at Delta College.

“I was running and like having a good race, and then I heard it, and then I saw it in the corner of my eye,” Madison said.

Her sister, Maegan couldn’t believe her eyes.

“The deer kept came running out of the dip and it like leaped out and hit her. She like kind of got thrown to the ground by the deer, and she was just laying there and her face was just in shock,” Maegan said.

A full-grown deer crashed into the eighth-grader who’s just about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds.

”I remember my sister like screaming for help and stuff and a few other girls,” Madison said.

It was a tough scene for the girls’ father, Josh Sylvester.

“The mud, the blood coming out of her nose and her mouth and she recognized me and when she said, ‘Dad,’ it was hard for me,” he said. “I had to bite my lip and hold it in.”

Madison was taken to urgent care, where she was diagnosed with a fractured collarbone and a concussion. She can’t run for the next few weeks until she’s cleared, which is something her father agrees with wholeheartedly.

“Concussions are becoming more and more apparent how severe they are later on in life when they happen to you in sports. You see it all the time, so there’s no better way to play it safe than just to eliminate all activity and monitor it very extensively,” Josh said.

While she’s sidelined, Madison is still able to attend practice and assist with coaching. She won’t hesitate to get back on the course when she’s cleared medically.

“Because running is just so great. I love it so much, and I’m super competitive,” Madison said.

Josh hopes coaches use this incident to start a conversation with cross country athletes to always be on the lookout, even during a race.

