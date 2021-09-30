SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to restrain the state’s temporary law banning schools from mandating masks.

According to a release, McMaster plans to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

The appeal was filed Thursday morning. Wilson joined the governor’s appeal on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a federal judge made the decision to issue a restraining order on Proviso 1.108, signed by state lawmakers and backed by McMaster, that prevented schools from issuing mask mandates despite the recent rise in cases.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school,” said McMaster.

Several schools have made the decision to enforce mask mandates due to the ruling, including schools in the Richland Two School District. While others, including Lexington One School District, decided to not mandate masks following talks with their legal team.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman sent a statement saying school districts will have to revise any plan that does not coincide with CDC guidelines if it used the temporary mask mandate ban as reasoning for not having a mandate.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in N.C. dip below 3,000
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases
McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban
McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional