LR5 holds virtual forum, discusses federal ruling on proviso

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five held a virtual forum to answer questions directly from the community.

Interim Superintendent Akil Ross and other district leaders provided instant answers on topics like COVID, quarantines, board meetings, and even homework.

Superintendent Ross also touched on his district’s plan in response to proviso 1.108 being temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Tuesday.

“Because we do have a board resolution, we are currently reviewing that with our legal counsel who have already went over the order,” said Ross. “I have a meeting with the board officers tomorrow and we will message out after I have had the opportunity to meet with the board our next step forward.”

The board officers are set to discuss their legal team’s findings in their officer meeting tomorrow and any movement will be listed on the next meeting’s agenda.

The board says can’t make any official decisions on their response until their next meeting, which is set for October 11th.

