SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law

A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.
A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.(WBTV File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.

Timothy Dickensheets, 44, owner of American Scrap Iron and Metal, was charged with 47 counts of unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals after not being able to show proof of ownership of 47 catalytic converters purchased from individuals from June 1 to July 1, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Without places that illegally purchase converters, the thieves would not have a source to sell them. The recyclers helped get the law passed and the legitimate ones follow the law,” said Lott. “Unfortunately, we have a few like American Scrap Iron and Metal that don’t. They will be dealt with accordingly.”

Dickensheets was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in N.C. dip below 3,000
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases
McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban
McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban