Local business owner arrested for violating catalytic converter law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local business owner was arrested Thursday for violating a new catalytic converter law.

Timothy Dickensheets, 44, owner of American Scrap Iron and Metal, was charged with 47 counts of unlawful purchase of nonferrous metals after not being able to show proof of ownership of 47 catalytic converters purchased from individuals from June 1 to July 1, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Without places that illegally purchase converters, the thieves would not have a source to sell them. The recyclers helped get the law passed and the legitimate ones follow the law,” said Lott. “Unfortunately, we have a few like American Scrap Iron and Metal that don’t. They will be dealt with accordingly.”

Dickensheets was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

