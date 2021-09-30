SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gunmaker Smith & Wesson moving headquarters to Tennessee

Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc....
Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will move its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson plans to relocate its headquarters from Massachusetts to gun-friendlier Tennessee in a $125 million investment expected to create 750 jobs, officials announced Thursday.

The gunmaker founded in 1852 is currently centered in Springfield, Massachusetts, a state where company officials say legislative proposals would prohibit them from manufacturing certain weapons.

A proposal in the Democrat-led state Legislature would extend the state’s ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons or large-capacity magazines to also outlaw manufacturing them in Massachusetts, unless it’s for the military or law enforcement.

“While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson CEO, said in a news release.

Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development says Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will move its headquarters, distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Maryville, 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Knoxville. Groundbreaking is planned before the end of the year.

One of the reasons to head to Tennessee, the company reasoned, is its “support for the 2nd Amendment.”

Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years under Republican leadership. Earlier this year, the state became the latest to allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit that requires first clearing a state-level background check and training.

The company said the move will not begin until 2023. The jobs will be relocated from the Massachusetts facility, which will remain operational but will be reconfigured, and from facilities in Deep River, Connecticut, and Columbia, Missouri, both of which will close, the company said.

The Connecticut plastic injection molding facility will be sold, while the Missouri facility used for distribution will be marketed for sublease, the company said.

With the move, the company will go from four to three locations, with no effect on the facility in Houlton, Maine. Some manufacturing operations will remain in Massachusetts and the company plans to continue to have more than 1,000 employees in the state.

The gunmaker will have company in Tennessee: Officials say the state is home to more than 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in...
CPD searching for man in connection to vacant home fire
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
Busy day in Washington as Congress tackles a funding bill, infrastructure legislation and the...
Lawmakers race against midnight deadline
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama