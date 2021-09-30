First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm temperatures and higher rain chances ahead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more warm weather and higher rain chances, especially by next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle is possible. Some fog could develop. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· More warm weather is on the way. We’re also tracking higher rain chances, especially next week.

· A front will nearly stall over the Midlands Friday, which could produce a couple of showers Friday (20% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see more clouds than sun at times. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

· We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry for now. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

· More showers and storms move into the Midlands next week, especially from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will sink into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A stray shower is possible. Some patchy fog is possible, too. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Get ready for more warm weather in the Midlands for the next several days along with healthier rain chances.

A cold front will nearly stall over the Midlands Friday, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. We’re not expecting a washout though. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day. Most of your weekend is looking dry, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

More showers and even some thunderstorms are in your forecast next week as a cold front moves into the Midlands.

In fact, rain chances are around 40-50% Tuesday through Thursday for now. A few more showers are possible next Friday. Highs will drop into the upper 70s by the end of next week.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next few days as it heads east of Bermuda.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Victor in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic.

If you’re keeping track, the last name on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List is Wanda. Once we move past Wanda, we’ll begin using a supplemental list of names. We will no longer use the Greek alphabet. The first few names on the supplemental list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

Tonight: Clouds & Fog. Stray Showers Possible (10-20%). Some fog could develop. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday: Clouds Around. Slight Chance of Showers (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

