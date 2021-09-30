SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Staying warm through this weekend, wet weather next week

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warm temps continue today with upper 80s for highs and more clouds too.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Temps will remain above our 82 average for the rest of the week into the weekend.

· Upper 80s today with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower east of Columbia.

· There’s a 20% chance of a shower or two early Friday.

· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

· Wet weather returns next week with shower and thunderstorm activity.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

We will see more clouds move in this morning from the west. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s. We cannot rule out a isolated shower chance east of Columbia as a weak back door cold front moves through the region. It’s called a back door cold front because it is moving from the east to the west, which is opposite of what usually occurs with a west to east flow.

Friday we continue with the eastern flow that brings in some more humidity and a 20% chance of showers. There’s a large high pressure to our north supplying clockwise winds around it. So that is why we will have that eastern flow!

Saturday and Sunday we have high pressure over the region and this keeps us dry with lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the mid 80s.

Monday a cold front is approaching and we have showers to our west and a few could creep into the area. Right now chances are around 20%. The front arrives Tuesday and the chance of rain goes up to 40%.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next few days as it heads east of Bermuda.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Victor in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to become a hurricane.

In addition, tropical wave Invest 91L is tracking west over the Atlantic Ocean. It has a low chance of development for now.

If you’re keeping track, the last name on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List is Wanda. Once we move past Wanda, we’ll begin using a supplemental list of names. We will no longer use the Greek alphabet. The first few names on the supplemental list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

