CPD searching for man in connection to vacant home fire
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a vacant home fire.
Michael McClellan, 57, is accused of breaking into a vacant home on Beaumont Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday and starting a fire, according to officers.
Flames damaged the entire structure before the Columbia Fire Department was able to put out the fire.
If you have any information on McClellan’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
