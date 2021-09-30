CPD searching for man in connection to vacant home fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a vacant home fire.

Michael McClellan, 57, is accused of breaking into a vacant home on Beaumont Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday and starting a fire, according to officers.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are looking for 57-year-old Michael McClellan. He's accused of breaking into an abandoned home on Beaumont Ave. shortly after 11 p.m. yesterday & starting a fire. Flames damaged the entire structure. Contact @MidlandsCrime if you know his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/dptTcdhgW4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 30, 2021

Flames damaged the entire structure before the Columbia Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

If you have any information on McClellan’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.