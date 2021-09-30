SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19

The source said the student was a 7-year-old first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School.
CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary student died after battling COVID-19, the Mecklenburg County Public Health.

A source said the student was a 7-year-old first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School.

In August, a 16-year-old Lancaster County student died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Mecklenburg County health officials released this statement on the child’s death:

“There was a COVID-19-related death of an elementary-aged child reported to MCPH last week,” the county said.

Mecklenburg County says there have been two pediatric deaths in 2021.

The principal of Stoney Creek sent families this letter:

CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19(WBTV)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire started on the roof of the school.
Fire extinguished on roof of Richland Northeast High School
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”
Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.
Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Richland Two teachers react after federal judge’s ruling on masks goes into effect
Richland Two teachers react after federal judge’s ruling on masks goes into effect
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in...
CPD searching for man in connection to vacant home fire