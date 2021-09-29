Suspects wanted in Kershaw County pharmacy burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lugoff are searching for two suspects who escaped during a burglary Wednesday morning.

Two men are accused of breaking into Hawthorne Pharmacy on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to take one suspect into custody at the scene, but the other subject got into a white sedan (possibly a newer model Chevrolet Impala) driven by the third suspect.

If you have any information, call 911.

