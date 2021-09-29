SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Woman arrested for removing lock, stopping water bill

Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering, tampering, and bypassing utility meters to the first offense.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested on Tuesday for removing a lock that High Hills Water Company put in place to stop water service to her residence so she would not have to pay her water bill.

Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering, tampering, and bypassing utility meters to the first offense.

Thames was taken to Sumer County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released the same day.

Her bond was set at $2,125.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
Cornelius Donte Brown
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
Arrest made in connection with vandalism at Irmo High School
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 10%
"Districts that made reference to Proviso 1.108 as rationale for not following the CDC's...
Spearman: SC schools can mandate masks after judge’s ruling
Mayor Steve Benjamin joined Chairwoman Maxine Waters, Dayton Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, and Los...
Mayor Benjamin takes part in national level housing priority discussion
Attorney Alex Murdaugh (left) was shot on Sept. 4. Curtis Smith (right) has been charged in...
Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client is the “fall guy”