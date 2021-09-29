Sumter Woman arrested for removing lock, stopping water bill

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested on Tuesday for removing a lock that High Hills Water Company put in place to stop water service to her residence so she would not have to pay her water bill.

Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering, tampering, and bypassing utility meters to the first offense.

Thames was taken to Sumer County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released the same day.

Her bond was set at $2,125.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.