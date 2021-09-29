SC State investigating security incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University is investigating a security incident that has shut down certain systems in its network.

School officials say they recently found the issue and are investigating with the utmost seriousness.

After discovering the issue, the school’s digital assets were secured.

Classes have continued and school officials say they don’t think the breach will interrupt classes.

