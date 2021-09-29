Richland Two to require students to wear facemasks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 30, Richland Two will again require students and staff to wear face coverings in schools.

This comes after the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the enforcement of Proviso 1.108 that limits a school district’s ability to require face masks.

”The immediate effect of the Court’s order is that both the state and local school districts are prohibited from enforcing Proviso 1.108 and school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stated earlier today.

As was the case last year, there will be exceptions for students including when:

Actively eating/drinking

During the administration of medication

Physical distancing is in place

As directed by a staff member or administrator (e.g, designated mask breaks)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.