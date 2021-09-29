SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland Two to require students to wear facemasks

This comes after the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina issued a...
This comes after the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the enforcement of Proviso 1.108 that limits a school district’s ability to require face masks.(Live 5)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 30, Richland Two will again require students and staff to wear face coverings in schools.

This comes after the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the enforcement of Proviso 1.108 that limits a school district’s ability to require face masks.

”The immediate effect of the Court’s order is that both the state and local school districts are prohibited from enforcing Proviso 1.108 and school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stated earlier today.

RELATED | Spearman: SC schools can mandate masks after judge’s ruling

As was the case last year, there will be exceptions for students including when:

  • Actively eating/drinking
  • During the administration of medication
  • Physical distancing is in place
  • As directed by a staff member or administrator (e.g, designated mask breaks)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
Arrest made in connection with vandalism at Irmo High School
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

Latest News

Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
South Carolina State University is investigating a network disruption.
SC State investigating security incident
Deputies say that Shannon Thames removed the lock on July 28 and is charged with altering,...
Sumter woman arrested for removing water company lock, stopping bill
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 4,700+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 10%