Mayor Benjamin takes part in national level housing priority discussion

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As American cities continue to confront housing and homelessness challenges, mayors are calling for Congress to act.

Mayor Steve Benjamin joined Chairwoman Maxine Waters, Dayton Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to talk about prioritizing housing support in the build-back better plan.

A virtual press conference was held Wednesday to discuss the important housing provisions authored by Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA, 43rd District).

Those provisions are a part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan and explain the importance of prioritizing those resources in upcoming negotiations on a final bill.

During the discussion, they spoke on the importance of having housing support in the final bill in the Build-Back Better plan.

“We are at a crucial point in American history,” Benjamin said. “Mayors are ready to fight. We are alongside you for better housing policy and we must focus on what’s real for real people in our cities every single day.”

Benjamin also added that the bill will give mayors a chance to target investment in communities that are struggling.

