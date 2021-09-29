SkyView
Man charged with murder in connection with Lexington County stabbing

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on September 23, officials say.

According to deputies, Julian Jamel Flott, 33, was wanted in connection with that fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Lane. Flott is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Kevin Leon Miller, 38, of Columbia. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flott is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

