Man charged with murder in connection with Lexington County stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on September 23, officials say.

According to deputies, Julian Jamel Flott, 33, was wanted in connection with that fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Lane. Flott is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Kevin Leon Miller, 38, of Columbia. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flott is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

#BREAKING: Deputies are searching the area of Piney Grove Rd and Harbison Blvd for Julian Jamel Flott.



He's wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Ln.



Flott was last seen wearing a plaid shirt w/ white stripes, and green and orange tennis shoes. pic.twitter.com/1EiS2YoeHU — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.