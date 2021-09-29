SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington One will not make masks mandatory following federal judge ruling

By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington One School District has announced that they will not make masks mandatory following a federal judge’s ruling.

The school district says the ruling does not require the implementation of a universal mask requirement.

RELATED STORY | Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

Superintendent Dr. Greg Little said after a discussion with legal counsel, the district believes the ruling focuses on students who are disabled under federal law.

Dr. Little added that students with disabilities requesting a masking accommodation can provide medical documentation of need. This information would then proceed through their 504 or IEP team process.

While the masks will remain optional, school leaders still strongly encourage wearing them.

To date, the Lexington One School District has 93 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,414 students who are in quarantine.

District officials say statistics show COVID numbers are declining in their schools.

Dr. Little says that is great news and they are hoping they are over the worst of the delta variant.

Lexington One is also the is the district where a Facebook group of parents put up billboards demanding masks remain optional.

While some parents support a mask mandate, there are those who oppose the federal judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
Arrest made in connection with vandalism at Irmo High School
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

Latest News

For Newberry County Schools, it clears the way to resume a tense and emotional local debate.
After federal mask ruling, Newberry Co. Schools faced with opportunity to resume mask debate
Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking above-average temperatures through your weekend
Garia Rogers was last seen by family at her residence on Cotton Acres Road, near Peach Orchard...
Sumter Co. deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old