Lexington One will not make masks mandatory following federal judge ruling

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington One School District has announced that they will not make masks mandatory following a federal judge’s ruling.

The school district says the ruling does not require the implementation of a universal mask requirement.

Superintendent Dr. Greg Little said after a discussion with legal counsel, the district believes the ruling focuses on students who are disabled under federal law.

Dr. Little added that students with disabilities requesting a masking accommodation can provide medical documentation of need. This information would then proceed through their 504 or IEP team process.

While the masks will remain optional, school leaders still strongly encourage wearing them.

To date, the Lexington One School District has 93 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,414 students who are in quarantine.

District officials say statistics show COVID numbers are declining in their schools.

Dr. Little says that is great news and they are hoping they are over the worst of the delta variant.

Lexington One is also the is the district where a Facebook group of parents put up billboards demanding masks remain optional.

While some parents support a mask mandate, there are those who oppose the federal judge’s ruling.

