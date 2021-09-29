SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
Corneilius Brown, 22, was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot...
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
Arrest made in connection with vandalism at Irmo High School
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1974, file photo Daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel sails over 7 Mack...
Evel Knievel’s son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case
Garia Rogers was last seen by family at her residence on Cotton Acres Road, near Peach Orchard...
Sumter Co. deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Christopher Ricardo Jackson
Sumter Co. man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, grand larceny