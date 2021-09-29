SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Warm temps for the rest of this week!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking summer-like weather in the Midlands this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We are getting up to around 90 today and Thursday, very summer-like.

· A little more cloud coverage possible Thursday, and more humidity Friday with a few shower chances.

· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure located to our north with keep us sunny and warm today. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast and we have partly cloudy skies and less than a 20% chance of showers. High temps are in the upper 80s for your Thursday.

The moisture increases a little more Friday. Expect a muggy day with highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

High pressure builds for Saturday and Sunday. Lows are in the low to mid 60s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next several days as it heads toward Bermuda.

We’re also tracking a few other tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, including Invest 90L and Invest 91L that are tracking west of Africa.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Victor and Wanda. Once we move past Wanda, we’ll begin using a supplemental list of names. We will no longer use the Greek alphabet. The first few names on the supplemental list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the mid/upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

