First Alert Forecast: Tracking above-average temperatures through your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more above-average temperatures in the Midlands over the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· More above-average temperatures are on the way to the Midlands.

· We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 80s Thursday.

· A few more clouds are expected Thursday as a cold front moves in from the north. That front could produce a couple of showers early Friday (20% chance). Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· A few more showers and storms move into the Midlands next week.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Get ready for more warm weather in the Midlands for the next several days.

On Thursday, it’s going to be another warm day! We’ll see highs in the upper 80s as a backdoor cold front moves in from the north. While a stray shower is possible east, most areas will be dry. We will see partly cloudy skies.

A little moisture could develop along the front on Friday. For now, we’ll include a 20% chance of a sprinkle or shower Friday. We’re not expecting a washout though. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day. Lows will be in the 60s.

More showers and even some thunderstorms are in your forecast next week. Rain chances are around 40% Tuesday and Wednesday for now.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next few days as it heads east of Bermuda.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Victor in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to become a hurricane.

In addition, tropical wave Invest 91L is tracking west over the Atlantic Ocean. It has a low chance of development for now.

If you’re keeping track, the last name on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List is Wanda. Once we move past Wanda, we’ll begin using a supplemental list of names. We will no longer use the Greek alphabet. The first few names on the supplemental list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

