Fire reported on roof of Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews with the Columbia Fire Department are responding to a fire at Richland Northeast High School Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to officials, an HVAC unit caught fire on the roof and caused smoke to go inside of the building. Officials say there are no injuries.

According to Columbia Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike DeSumma, the fire is under control.

