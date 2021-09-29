SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fire reported on roof of Richland Northeast High School

This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews with the Columbia Fire Department are responding to a fire at Richland Northeast High School Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to officials, an HVAC unit caught fire on the roof and caused smoke to go inside of the building. Officials say there are no injuries.

According to Columbia Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike DeSumma, the fire is under control.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Children of former Murdaugh family housekeeper want Alex Murdaugh jailed
Cornelius Donte Brown
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation
LR5 leaders discuss multiple incidents at Irmo High School
LR5 leaders discuss multiple incidents at Irmo High School
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, Monday

Latest News

Organizers with the department say they will be holding multiple job fairs across the Waccamaw...
SC Dept. of Mental Health hosting job fair
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Warm temps for the rest of this week!
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Leon Jackson
Man wanted in connection with death of Sumter County woman