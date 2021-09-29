Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - After years of searching, a 35-year-old woman met her biological father for the first time when an Ancestry DNA test connected them.

At 35, Megan McGuire waited anxiously at the Kansas City International Airport for a moment most daughters are too young to remember. After years of searching, she was about to meet her biological father.

“I’ve been wanting to find him for a long time,” McGuire said.

When McGuire learned at a young age that the man she thought was her biological father wasn’t, she set out to find her real dad.

After not knowing for nearly 20 years, an Ancestry DNA kit pointed her to Raymond Holston from Baltimore, Maryland, last month. She contacted Holston, and he wasted no time booking a flight to meet his daughter.

When Holston arrived at the airport, he embraced McGuire in an intensely emotional moment. It was as if time had frozen and they were the only two people in the airport, living out this moment McGuire never gave up on looking for.

After gripping each other tight, McGuire pulled away and said, “Hi, Dad.”

Unable to let go, she walked arm-in-arm with her dad to begin catching up on the last 35 years.

McGuire is from Minneapolis, Kansas, where Holston will be visiting to get to know his newly found grandchildren.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling that one day you got two children, the next day you got three children and three more grandchildren,” Holston said.

Holston said that after he lost one of his own parents last Monday, gaining a daughter had come at “the right time.”

