Deputies search for missing teen in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are searching for a missing teen.

According to officials, 17-year-old Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5 leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot.

Officials say Stevens has not been in communication with family members and others who are close to her since then which is out of character for her. Additionally, she has medical issues that require treatment.

Stevens is 5′02″ tall, approximately 110 pounds and has blonde hair.

Anyone who sees Sierra Stevens or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

