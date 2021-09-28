SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Adopt-a-Waterway at Lake Murray

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s one of my favorite times of the week because it’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday. In the spotlight this week, Lake Murray and how you can adopt a waterway in an effort to rid the 650 miles of shoreline of trash.

Richard Peterson is the president and CEO of the Lake Murray Chamber of Commerce. He joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the opportunities available for groups and individuals to “adopt” a part of the lake to keep it litter-free.

To be part of the anti-litter endeavor, get details from Keep the Midlands Beautiful at https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/

