SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, Monday
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Linda Monette
Lexington Co. Woman convicted in connection with home invasion, murder of 8 year old boy
Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson...
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor
A 2-yr-old girl is said to be in stable condition after a shooting incident inside a home on...
2-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Columbia

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,791 new COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths, Tuesday
Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES...
Move over green apple, lime Skittles are back
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings