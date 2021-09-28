SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC woman arrested for threatening girls she says were bullying her daughter, report says

Lewis-Murray said she was upset about the girls picking on and bullying her daughter, according...
Lewis-Murray said she was upset about the girls picking on and bullying her daughter, according to the report.(GCSO)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate parent has been arrested after going into a school and threatening bodily harm to two female students, according to an incident report from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said Quoashia Chanelle Lewis-Murray, 38, of Greenwood, went into West View Middle School on Sept. 20 and approached two female students in the sixth grade hallway.

According to the report, Lewis-Murray used profanity and told the girls to leave her daughter alone or she would fight them.

The report said before confronting the girls, Lewis-Murray spoke to an assistant principal about her daughter being bullied and was told the school would handle the bullying situation.

Lewis-Murray said she was upset about the girls picking on and bullying her daughter, according to the report.

After Lewis-Murray talked to the girls, the principal told her she wasn’t allowed in the school or allowed to talk to students, according to the report.

The report said a deputy reviewed security footage from the school, which showed Lewis-Murray enter the sixth grade hallway twice without permission and speak to both students twice.

Greenwood School District 50 did not want to pursue charges but the evidence was presented to a magistrate to seek a warrant for disturbing a school (non-student)

Authorities say Lewis-Murray was arrested and charged on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, Monday
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Linda Monette
Lexington Co. Woman convicted in connection with home invasion, murder of 8 year old boy
Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson...
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing
James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown Charleston area in late 2019, police say.
Police search for missing person with history of seizures
This story will be updated.
Police respond to bomb threat in Sumter
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after arrested, charged with assault in South Carolina
Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina