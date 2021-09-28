Police search for missing person with history of seizures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing by his family.

James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown area in late 2019 and has not been seen since, police say.

He has a history of seizures and epilepsy, Charleston Police Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.