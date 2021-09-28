SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police search for missing person with history of seizures

James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown Charleston area in late 2019, police say.
James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown Charleston area in late 2019, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing by his family.

James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown area in late 2019 and has not been seen since, police say.

He has a history of seizures and epilepsy, Charleston Police Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, Monday
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Linda Monette
Lexington Co. Woman convicted in connection with home invasion, murder of 8 year old boy
Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson...
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games