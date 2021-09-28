Police respond to bomb threat in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement are responding to a bomb threat that was called in to a business in the Sumter Mall area, officials say.

Entranceways are being restricted until first responders are sure the area is safe for normal operations.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

