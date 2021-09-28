SkyView
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

By WISN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Milwaukee when driver lost control of his car after being shot in the chest, according to police.

It happened while 35-year-old Jamaul Jones was trying to help his brother push his car out of the way after it broke down in traffic Saturday night.

Witnesses say he was in or next to the median, when a silver car crossed into the wrong lane and struck him, hurling his body nearly 200 feet and killing him instantly. The car then came to a stop after slamming into a landscaping truck.

Surveillance video from nearby shows Jones landing on the ground and bystanders going to see if they could help, but there was nothing they could do.

Several witnesses say other people went to the reckless driver and pulled him from the car. They started to viciously assault him before realizing that he’d already been shot.

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing from that scene when he crashed into Jones.

The 27-year-old driver is still in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Jones’ mother said he was a father of two kids, a boy and a girl, and was devoted to his family.

She said he died doing something typical for Jones, coming to the aid of a friend whose car had broken down and needed help.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash are under investigation.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

