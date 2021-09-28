SkyView
One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say

The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.
One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say(Mecklenburg EMS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte Tuesday morning, crews said.

The crash happened on North Graham Street.

According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC. Police said the driver of a passenger car was taken to the hospital.

Police also said there were no injuries to the students or bus driver.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 18 students were on the bus and being transported to Phillip O. Berry and Harding University high schools when the head-on collision happened.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

