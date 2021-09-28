One injured in crash involving school bus in Charlotte, authorities say
The crash happened in the 5000 block of North Graham Street.
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charlotte Tuesday morning, crews said.
The crash happened on North Graham Street.
According to Medic, one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC. Police said the driver of a passenger car was taken to the hospital.
Police also said there were no injuries to the students or bus driver.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 18 students were on the bus and being transported to Phillip O. Berry and Harding University high schools when the head-on collision happened.
Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.