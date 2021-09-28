No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has announced that there is no threat to the Sumter Mall area.

Just after 2 p.m., deputies received reports about a bomb threat that had been called into a business.

An investigation determined that there was no threat.

All entranceways to the area have been reopened.

