No threat to Sumter Mall area, police say
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has announced that there is no threat to the Sumter Mall area.
Just after 2 p.m., deputies received reports about a bomb threat that had been called into a business.
An investigation determined that there was no threat.
All entranceways to the area have been reopened.
