Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired after charged with felony assault in South Carolina

Former Detention Officer Branden Williamson was arrested and charged on felony assault charges stemming from an aggravated assault incident on September 27 in Richland County, South Carolina
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Detention Officier was fired after he was arrest and charged with felony assault, Sheriff’ Garry McFadden said Tuesday.

Former Detention Officer Branden Williamson was arrested and charged on felony assault charges stemming from an aggravated assault incident on September 27 in Richland County, South Carolina.

“After I received the call from Sheriff Leon Lott, I was extremely embarrassed as well as infuriated,” McFadden said. “After speaking with the arresting officer and hearing the circumstances, I was more infuriated. As a former homicide detective, I have witnessed too many of these domestic disturbances. This will not be tolerated in this agency.”

Williamson’s employment with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office started June 5, 2019. He was delivered a notice of termination in Columbia on Tuesday.

