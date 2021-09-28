SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette near the scene of the deadly shooting at the newspaper's office in Annapolis, Md.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Prosecutors are seeking five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for Jarrod Ramos, who committed the homicides with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette in June 2018. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs will decide the sentence.

In 2019, Ramos used Maryland’s version of an insanity defense to plead guilty but not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him.

After a 12-day trial in July, a jury took less than two hours to reject arguments from Ramos’ attorneys that he could not understand the criminality of his actions. The jury found him criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

Prosecutors contend Ramos, 41, acted out of revenge against the newspaper after it published a story about his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Prosecutors said his long, meticulous planning for the attack — which included preparations for his arrest and long incarceration — proved he understood the criminality of his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, Monday
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Linda Monette
Lexington Co. Woman convicted in connection with home invasion, murder of 8 year old boy
Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson...
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor
A 2-yr-old girl is said to be in stable condition after a shooting incident inside a home on...
2-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Columbia

Latest News

The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
College student brain dead from COVID-19 complications; doctors harvest his organs
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals person living inside bridge
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather for the rest of the week!