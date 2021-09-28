Man wanted in connection with death of Sumter County woman

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Rose Marie Driggers.

On September 19, Driggers’ body was found on Frierson Road near Shawside Drive.

A preliminary autopsy did not reveal any forms of trauma. However, final autopsy results are pending.

Leon Jackson, 51, is considered a person of interest in this case. He is described as a 5′8 Black male with brown eyes. He is bald and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

