Man wanted in connection with death of Sumter County woman

Leon Jackson
Leon Jackson(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Rose Marie Driggers.

On September 19, Driggers’ body was found on Frierson Road near Shawside Drive.

A preliminary autopsy did not reveal any forms of trauma. However, final autopsy results are pending.

RELATED STORY | Sumter Co. Coroner investigating death of woman found on Frierson Road

Leon Jackson, 51, is considered a person of interest in this case. He is described as a 5′8 Black male with brown eyes. He is bald and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

