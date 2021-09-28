SkyView
LR5 leaders discuss multiple incidents at Irmo High School

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 Interim Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross has addressed two recent incidents that have occurred at Irmo High School.

One involved a social media post that shut down in-person learning on Friday.

“We have seen how these social media posts can disrupt school, this one disrupted to a degree that I felt it was best to close the school and go to e-learning,” said Dr. Ross.

PREVIOUS STORY | LCSD investigating safety concerns for teachers at Irmo High School

Meantime, a new investigation is underway at Irmo High. The Lexington County Sheriffs Department says a man was caught on camera throwing a chunk of concrete through a window at the school Saturday afternoon.

“We had a vandalism here this week and a break-in,” said Ross.

LCSD releasing a statement saying while they work to identify the person, they won’t speculate on a possible connection to the comments purportedly made by a suspended student.

RELATED STORY | LCSD investigating vandalism at Irmo High School

Related or not, Dr. Ross touched on the impact these two incidents have had on the school’s students and teachers.

“We are being impacted more and more by forces outside of the campus,” he added.

Irmo High School returned to in-person learning Monday following a 2-hour delay where teacher concerns were addressed.

