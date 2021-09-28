First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is expected Wednesday & Thursday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking summer-like weather in the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· Get ready for some summer-like temperatures in the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday.

· We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will still remain fairly comfortable though.

· A few more clouds are expected Thursday as a cold front moves in from the north. That front could produce a couple of showers early Friday (20% chance).

· Sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

High pressure will continue to control our weather Wednesday, giving way to hotter weather. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees in a few communities. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.

On Thursday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s as a backdoor cold front moves in from the north. While a stray shower is possible east, most areas will be dry. We will see partly cloudy skies.

A little moisture could develop along the front on Friday. For now, we’ll include a 20% chance of a sprinkle or shower by early Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next several days as it heads toward Bermuda.

We’re also tracking a few other tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, including Invest 90L and Invest 91L that are tracking west of Africa.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Victor and Wanda. Once we move past Wanda, we’ll begin using a supplemental list of names. We will no longer use the Greek alphabet. The first few names on the supplemental list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid/upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

