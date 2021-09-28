SkyView
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather for the rest of the week!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are climbing this week, near 90 for the next 3 days!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Get ready for some summer-like temperatures in the Midlands this week.

· We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 today through Thursday.

· A lot of sunshine is expected for your work week. There is a slight chance of a shower Friday (20% chance).

· We’re also keeping an eye on activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

Aside from a few thin clouds, expect sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity won’t be too bad though. High pressure is controlling our weather as it sits over the Southeastern states.

Wednesday will be our hottest day with highs reaching 90. Skies are sunny as the high pressure system continues to control our weather.

The high pressure moves north and a weak cold front skirts the Pee Dee Region of SC. This brings a few clouds and a chance of showers around Florence. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Our humidity increases Friday and there’s a small wave in the jet stream that kicks off a 20% chance of showers and some rumbles of thunder. Lows are in the mid 60s and high temps reach the mid 80s.

Saturday looks warm. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid 80s as high pressure builds back over the region.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam spinning in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward and Leeward Islands. It is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next several days as it heads toward Bermuda.

We’re also tracking a few other tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, including Invest 90L and Invest 91L that are churning west of Africa.

If you’re keeping track, the next names on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List are Victor and Wanda.

Today: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. High temperatures near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower (20% Chance). High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Few isolated showers, 20% chance. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

