SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance

FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15,...
FILE - Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country superstar Alan Jackson revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance but he intends to keep performing.

Jackson, 62, said in an interview aired on NBC’s “Today” show that he was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease a decade ago. He said it was a genetic condition and its effects on his ability to walk have been getting more noticeable. The condition does not alter his life expectancy, he said.

“I know I’m stumbling around on stage,” he told Jenna Bush Hager. “And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

The singer-songwriter from Newnan, Georgia, released a new album “Where Have You Gone” this year and he remains one of country music’s top male artists, with more than 43 million albums sold in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s best known hits include “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson has continued to tour despite the condition and says he wants to continue to perform as much as he can.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, Monday
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Linda Monette
Lexington Co. Woman convicted in connection with home invasion, murder of 8 year old boy
Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson...
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

Richard Stafford, the attorney for the Petito and Schmidt families, criticized the Laundries'...
Laundries did not help find Gabby Petito, attorney says
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Milley calls Afghan war 'strategic failure'
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a...
Prince Andrew acknowledges he faces US sex assault lawsuit