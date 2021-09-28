SkyView
74-year-old man drowned while fishing with grandson in Darlington County, coroner says

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 74-year-old man lost his life during a fishing trip with his grandson in Darlington County.

Coroner J Todd Hardee said Thomas Benenhaley of Sumter went to Lauthers Lake near Mechanicsville on Tuesday morning for a day of fishing with his grandson, who is an Iraq War veteran.

Just after daybreak, they launched their boat from Whipple Landing and a short time later, Benenhaley lost his balance and fell into the water, according to Hardee.

Benenhaley’s grandson went into the water after him and, after several minutes, was able to pull him to shore.

Unfortunately, all efforts to resuscitate the 74-year-old failed and he died at the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

His death has been ruled an accident.

An autopsy is planned for later in the week.

