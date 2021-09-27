SkyView
Troopers: 77-year-old SC woman fatally hits pedestrian

When they arrived to the scene, highway patrol says they learned that a 77-year-old woman from...
When they arrived to the scene, highway patrol says they learned that a 77-year-old woman from Denmark, S.C. had hit someone attempting to cross US-321.(Source: Gray News)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orangeburg that killed a pedestrian.

Troopers say they were called to a crash near the town of Norway at at 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived to the scene, highway patrol says they learned that a 77-year-old woman from Denmark, S.C. had hit someone attempting to cross US-321. Troopers say the 77-year-old was driving a 2017 Mercedes south on US-321, when she hit the pedestrian with her car near Lexington Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but incident reports say they died after being taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the senior was the only person inside the car at the time, but she was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

There has been no word on charges stemming from this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

