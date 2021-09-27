SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Terminally ill 4-year-old celebrated with motorcycle parade in S.C.

The community came together to support a 4-year-old who is terminally ill.
The community came together to support a 4-year-old who is terminally ill.(Source: WYFF)
By Taggart Houck
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate community came together Sunday afternoon to support a 4-year-old who is terminally ill.

Scotty Waldrop has seen a lot in his life. He has epilepsy, cerebral palsy and, most recently, a collapsed lung.

The 4-year-old is home on hospice, according to his family.

But he finds joy in motorcycles.

So friends and other members of the community teamed up to help fundraise for medical expenses for his family and show Scotty a great time.

A group of motorcyclists rode to VFW Post 10330 Sunday afternoon, bringing a smile to Scotty’s face.

There was also a 50/50 raffle, bounce house and food.

“He means the world to me,” said Scotty’s dad Danny. “He’s my baby boy and, if I could, I’d give him my life so he wouldn’t die.”

“Scotty is the third generation of my name. Danny Scott Waldrop III, and if something happens to that little man, my name won’t stop there,” said Scotty’s grandfather, Danny Waldrop Sr. “He’s going to heaven and carrying it to God.”

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds (Source: pexels.com)
SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT - We are warming up this week, staying dry too
GasBuddy’s Monday report says the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.88.
Gas costs $1 more per gallon than this time last year
2-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Columbia
2-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Columbia
Santana Oxendine
Teenager reported missing in Robeson County, last seen leaving school bus