Terminally ill 4-year-old celebrated with motorcycle parade in S.C.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Upstate community came together Sunday afternoon to support a 4-year-old who is terminally ill.

Scotty Waldrop has seen a lot in his life. He has epilepsy, cerebral palsy and, most recently, a collapsed lung.

The 4-year-old is home on hospice, according to his family.

But he finds joy in motorcycles.

So friends and other members of the community teamed up to help fundraise for medical expenses for his family and show Scotty a great time.

A group of motorcyclists rode to VFW Post 10330 Sunday afternoon, bringing a smile to Scotty’s face.

There was also a 50/50 raffle, bounce house and food.

“He means the world to me,” said Scotty’s dad Danny. “He’s my baby boy and, if I could, I’d give him my life so he wouldn’t die.”

“Scotty is the third generation of my name. Danny Scott Waldrop III, and if something happens to that little man, my name won’t stop there,” said Scotty’s grandfather, Danny Waldrop Sr. “He’s going to heaven and carrying it to God.”

