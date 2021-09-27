SkyView
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized

Ayanna Allen was killed in December 2016
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say they have now identified the weapon that was used the night a 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times while sleeping with her grandmother.

Ayanna Allen died on Dec. 4, 2016. Police said on Monday that they have the AK-47 that was used to fire the shots that killed Allen and injured her grandmother.

The gun was taken from a person who is not a suspect in the Allen case during a traffic stop by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies a few years ago.

Police were able to test fire the gun and make a positive match with the shell casings from the test fire to the shell casings found at the crime scene on Harrell Street. Police say the identification of the weapon used is a “significant step” in the case.

Investigators hope that by having the gun, they may be able to “work backwards” to find out who was in possession of the weapon the night of the shooting that involved Allen.

On the night of the shooting, Allen was pronounced dead on scene. The medical examiner later reported that Allen had 20 gunshot wounds to her head, torso, and extremities.

No one has been charged in the case. A reward of $20,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

