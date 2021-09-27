SkyView
Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

Lawrence Thall
Lawrence Thall(Glynn County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is looking for Lawrence Thall.

Thall was last seen on Sept. 19.

Police say Thall is a 77-yeaer-old while man with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Thall has been diagnosed with dementia and multiple health issues.

His vehicle and his personal belongings were located at his residence on Hidden Harbor Road.

Police say Thall does not appear to have taken any medications with him. His method of travel is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thall is being asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645.

