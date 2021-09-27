SkyView
Orangeburg County man gets 12 years for sex crimes against minor

Kyle Teran was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, AG Alan Wilson says.(OCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, Attorney General Alan Wilson says.

Officials say Kyle Teran pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 22 to one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree, in Orangeburg County before the Honorable Judge Edgar Dickson.

RELATED STORY | OSCO arrest North teen for sexual exploitation of toddler

According to AG Wilson, officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Orangeburg County for a possible sexual assault on February 10, 2019. Upon arrival, law enforcement say they learned that Teran had sexually assaulted a 3-year-old child and had taken sexually explicit pictures of the child the night before.

Law enforcement reviewed Teran’s cell phone and say they discovered that he had shared those images to another person over a social media app. After being informed of his Miranda rights, officers say Teran admitted to touching the child sexually and sharing the images. A full forensic examination of Teran’s laptop and cell phone was conducted by the Attorney General’s Office resulting in the discovery of 650 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, officials say.

Judge Dickson sentenced Teran to 12 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree charge and 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree charge. The sentences on both charges will run concurrently, meaning he’ll serve 12 years.

Teran will have to register as a sex offender upon release and will be subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.

