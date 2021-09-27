Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a week after 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was found dead in Florence County, many questions in the case remain unanswered.

The case and manner of Wahl’s death is pending, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning.

Wahl’s autopsy was performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time, but will keep you informed in the coming weeks,” von Lutcken said in an email sent to media outlets.

Wahl was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 19, along South Ocean Boulevard, according to police. After being denied service at a Rent Me Superstore for not wearing shoes, she reportedly told her mother she was going to drive back home to Florida that night.

Police said she had come to the Myrtle Beach area from Florida to visit her father.

Two days later, on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found by the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police said their investigation determined Wahl “left our jurisdiction safely.” They subsequently turned the case over to the State Law Enforcement Division, who is the leading the investigation.

WMBF News had previously reached out to SLED to see if they were considering any persons of interest in the case. The agency said that they could not comment.

