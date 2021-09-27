SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl(Source: Elizabeth Echenieque)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a week after 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was found dead in Florence County, many questions in the case remain unanswered.

The case and manner of Wahl’s death is pending, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning.

Wahl’s autopsy was performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time, but will keep you informed in the coming weeks,” von Lutcken said in an email sent to media outlets.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wahl was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 19, along South Ocean Boulevard, according to police. After being denied service at a Rent Me Superstore for not wearing shoes, she reportedly told her mother she was going to drive back home to Florida that night.

Police said she had come to the Myrtle Beach area from Florida to visit her father.

Two days later, on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found by the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police said their investigation determined Wahl “left our jurisdiction safely.” They subsequently turned the case over to the State Law Enforcement Division, who is the leading the investigation.

WMBF News had previously reached out to SLED to see if they were considering any persons of interest in the case. The agency said that they could not comment.

We will bring you all the latest developments in this case both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Troopers say the collision occurred at 8:48 p.m. on I-77 south at the exit ramp to Shop Road.
Pedestrian killed in I-77 collision
Kevin Jackson Westberry, 27, is accused of shooting his mother and father to death at their...
Columbia man accused of shooting parents to death in Lexington County
Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting at Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road.
One arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Hardscrabble Road
Spartanburg County has 38 COVID-19 patients per 100 beds (Source: pexels.com)
SC county has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the country, report says

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT - We are warming up this week, staying dry too
Kendall Lamont Moody is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest made after officials find body inside Cayce home
Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to...
Doctors see increase in depression cases among teens amid pandemic
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized